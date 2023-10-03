Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $55,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after buying an additional 414,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $155.10. The company had a trading volume of 487,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.54 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

