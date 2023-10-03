Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,104 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.62% of Huntsman worth $30,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2,870.0% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. 187,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,698. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

