Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 67.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 0.6 %

Entergy stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.30. 325,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,174. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average of $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

