Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $24.46 Million Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 74,153 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.50% of EnLink Midstream worth $24,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

ENLC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. 232,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $420,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 465,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,609 shares of company stock worth $2,488,014. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

