Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $56.33 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies comprises 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $56,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 116,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 134,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 191.0% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 441,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,454,000 after acquiring an additional 289,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 35.3% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

NYSE:TTE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.94. 151,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,554. The company has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $60.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

