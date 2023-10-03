Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $72.88 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,888,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies comprises about 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.49% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $72,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 340,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

