Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $37,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 150.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 29.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:POR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 115,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,287. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

