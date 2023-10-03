Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,723 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.35% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $34,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 59,029.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 422,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 421,471 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 352,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 122,132 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. 603,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,997. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.