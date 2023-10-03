Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 12,124 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,943,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $72.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.13.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

