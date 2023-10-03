Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 3,924 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $21,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MAA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.12. 49,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.33 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.38%.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.