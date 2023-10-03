Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 638 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,233,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,143,000 after buying an additional 4,618,176 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,719,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $62.31. 333,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $67.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6744 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

Read Our Latest Report on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.