Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 835,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for 2.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $79,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $215,893,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after buying an additional 1,327,772 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19,124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,810,000 after buying an additional 986,801 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.59. The company had a trading volume of 345,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,823. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $95.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 87.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

