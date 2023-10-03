Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes $9.76 Million Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 224,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 7,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Mizuho cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Shares of SUN stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

