Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 39,551 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 1.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.17% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $42,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,993,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $223,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,656 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. 2,483,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,619,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

