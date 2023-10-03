Mizuho Downgrades USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) to Underperform

Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE:USAC opened at $23.42 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 105,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

