Mizuho Lowers Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target to $42.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on POR. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $38.89 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $480,946.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 355.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,396 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 14,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

