Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $622.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $1,734,428.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,463,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $771,474.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $1,734,428.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,463,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $33,193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 40.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,607,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after buying an additional 751,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 117.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after buying an additional 541,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,461,000 after buying an additional 410,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 364,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

