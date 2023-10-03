Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Montauk Renewables in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montauk Renewables has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 83.37 and a beta of -0.22.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Montauk Renewables will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 28.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

