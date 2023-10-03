Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

