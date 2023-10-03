Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $329.56.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s
Insider Activity at Moody’s
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Moody’s Stock Performance
MCO opened at $316.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Moody’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Moody’s
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.