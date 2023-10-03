Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,280,000 after buying an additional 210,068 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.56.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $316.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $363.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.99.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,124,939.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,157 shares of company stock worth $9,909,430. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

