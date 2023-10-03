Morgan Stanley Lowers The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $329.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $347.00 to $329.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.32.

Shares of GS traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $309.65. 861,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.11. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,176,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

