Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Morningstar has raised its dividend by an average of 24.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Morningstar has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Morningstar Trading Down 2.0 %

MORN stock opened at $229.53 on Tuesday. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $259.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total value of $50,858.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,322,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,828,847.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,122 shares of company stock valued at $28,529,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Articles

