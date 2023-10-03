MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.90

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 176037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Northland Securities raised MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 16.15 and a quick ratio of 15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 3,848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

