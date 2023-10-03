MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.20.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,770. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $535.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.69. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

