MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. MSCI makes up 0.9% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,789,834,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MSCI by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MSCI by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 467,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,510,000 after acquiring an additional 35,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,432,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. BNP Paribas downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $506.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.69. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.