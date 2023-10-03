M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Lowered by First Command Bank

First Command Bank trimmed its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $122.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $192.56.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

