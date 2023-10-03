Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $348.67

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $348.67 and last traded at $348.67, with a volume of 4160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $347.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.46 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.16%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total value of $10,013,202.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,758,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total value of $10,013,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,758,446.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785. 9.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

