National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush started coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NHI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NHI stock opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 11.18 and a quick ratio of 11.18.

In related news, Director James R. Jobe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in National Health Investors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 11,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

