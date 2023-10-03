Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $5.56

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.74. Natura &Co shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 56,299 shares traded.

Natura &Co Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

About Natura &Co

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Natura &Co by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

