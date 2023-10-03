Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $5.56

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.74. Natura &Co shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 56,299 shares traded.
Natura &Co Stock Up 2.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.
