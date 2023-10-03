Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

