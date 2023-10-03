Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Short Interest Down 6.8% in September

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 120,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nauticus Robotics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of KITT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Nauticus Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $7.16.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Nauticus Robotics had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 2,774.34%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nauticus Robotics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nauticus Robotics by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 42,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 44,266 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

