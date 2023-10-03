Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of HireRight from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

HireRight Stock Performance

HireRight stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.86 million.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HireRight by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HireRight by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in HireRight by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HireRight by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in HireRight by 234.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HireRight

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

