Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $64.09.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

