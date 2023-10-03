Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 6.8 %
NEPT opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $741,690.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.98. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $76.80.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.20) by ($0.80). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 130.06% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Wellness Solutions
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.