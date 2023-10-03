Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 6.8 %

NEPT opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $741,690.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.98. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $76.80.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.20) by ($0.80). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 130.06% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

