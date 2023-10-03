Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $248,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 17.8% in the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 959 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,962 shares of company stock worth $44,317,192. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $380.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.69. The company has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

