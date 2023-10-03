New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.39.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB opened at $11.04 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

