NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.28. 1,817,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,194,116. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.07 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

