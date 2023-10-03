NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.17.

NKE opened at $94.54 on Friday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average of $110.60. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

