NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $126.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Williams Trading reduced their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.17.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.60. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after buying an additional 430,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

