Nilsine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 151.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $161.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.60. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $158.17 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.38%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.