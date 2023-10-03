Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 683 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 301.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.16.

PayPal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

