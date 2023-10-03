Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s current price.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.45.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

