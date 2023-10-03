NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.42

NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 10646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWE. TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NorthWestern

NorthWestern Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 85.33%.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NorthWestern by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 52,207 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 971.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 247,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 155,960 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.