Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $101.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $215.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.24 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

