Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Down 6.1% in September

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JMM stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.