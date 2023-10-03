nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.62.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 850.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

