NXM Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00021225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016532 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,345.27 or 1.00126772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.