Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Raised by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

