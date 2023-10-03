Odeon Capital Group Downgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Hold

Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $133.65 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTB. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $192.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

